Kanye West's Yeezy brand has been immensely successful over the years and as a result, Kanye has become a billionaire. Perhaps the most popular shoe to come out of Yeezy thus far has been the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 which dropped all the way back during the Fall of 2016. It's a sneaker that has received a plethora of colorways over the past few years, although most sneakerheads are in agreement that the best colorways are those that came out during the silhouette's infancy.

One of those offerings is the simple "Bred" model that everyone now knows and loves. Over the years, this colorway has received a few restocks, and soon, it will receive yet another. As you can see in the images below, the sneaker is covered in black Primeknit, all while red writing is present on the sides. It makes for a simple yet effective look that has led to some dope outfits during any season of the year.

As for this latest restock, it is officially set to take place on Saturday, December 5th with pairs dropping on the Adidas app for $220 USD. Let us know whether or not you plan on copping a pair, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas