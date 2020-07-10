If you've been paying attention to the sneaker world over the years, then you would certainly know about the AdidasYeezy Boost 350 V2. This silhouette is arguably one of the most popular shoes that Kanye West has ever created. The shoe made its debut all the way back in 2016 and was an immediate hit amongst both sneakerheads and resellers. At first, these colorways were very limited and hard to come by. However, over the years, Kanye has been dropping a multitude of colorways that are much easier to attain.

One of the original colorways that are still popular, to this day, is the black and red "Bred" model. Over the years, there have been various rumblings of a restock, although they never came to fruition. Now, Yeezy Mafia is confirming that the shoe will be dropping again, this time in December of 2020. That's right folks, the infamous Yeezy you all know and love will be here in time for the Holidays.

Based on the tweet above, it seems as though this model will actually be dropping in Full Family Sizing which means you can keep the whole family laced up.

Let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on copping. Also, stay tuned for any relevant updates.