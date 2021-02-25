Kanye West's Yeezy brand has done a phenomenal job at maintaining its status amongst the stop sneaker brands in the world. With Adidas' support and the obsession of millions of sneakerheads, the Yeezy imprint has been able to thrive, and Kanye is always looking to release some brand new silhouettes and colorways. One of his more recent creations is the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3, and now, this particular model is getting a brand new colorway called "Kyanite."

Thanks to a Twitter account called @Brandon1an, we now have some incredibly detailed photos of the shoe. As you can see in the images below, this sneaker contains a white base, all while blue primeknit can be found on the side panels, toe box, and even the back heel.

For the first few years of Yeezy's existence, blue sneakers were never really on the table, but now, it seems like Kanye can't get enough of the color. This has been a nice change of pace for fans, and we expect these Yeezy kicks will prove to be huge sellers when they come out.

According to the post, these are expected to drop on March 27th of this year although that is subject to change. Keep it locked to HNHH for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via @brandon1an

