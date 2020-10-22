Kanye West made dad shoes into a massive trend back in 2017 after he unveiled the AdidasYeezy Boost 700 "Wave Runner" to the world. Fans were pretty confused when this model was first shown off although they eventually came around to it and over the years, it has become an overwhelming fan-favorite. Kanye has seen the success of this shoe first-hand and has developed two other versions. The most recent of these models is the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 which has an otherworldly alien-like aesthetic to it. While the shoe may have had a slow start in terms of colorway volume, it seems as though this has changed quite a bit, with numerous new schemes being introduced.

The latest model to be shown off comes courtesy of Yeezy Mafia who recently revealed the "Kyanite" offering. As you can see, the upper here is mostly white, all while some blue highlights are shown throughout. As fans pointed out, this shoe looks a lot like the "Azareth" offering which dropped not too long ago.

A release date has yet to be announced, although you can expect these to drop during the early stages of 2021. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.