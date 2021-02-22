Kanye West has a lot on his plate right now, although he is still taking some time to work on new sneakers with his Yeezy brand. There are some big plans for Yeezy on the table in 2021, and sneakerheads have been excited to see what Kanye will continue to produce. While some old classics will continue to get new colorways, it seems as though Kanye will also be putting a ton of stock into new silhouettes.

One of those silhouettes is the futuristic-looking Adidas Yeezy 1020, which can be found below. These photos provided by GOAT showcase a boot that comes with a ton of traction on the bottom, while the sneaker is covered in two different shades of orange, all while beige goes up the middle. These sneakers can be taken on and off with a zipper, which is a fairly unique system for a Yeezy shoe. Overall, these are a change of pace from Kanye's usual designs, and it's a welcome one at that.

For now, a release date has yet to be announced, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via GOAT

Image via GOAT

Image via GOAT

Image via GOAT