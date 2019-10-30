Adidas has plans to release a wide-ranging Star Wars sneaker collection, consisting of three different packs, in celebration of the forthcoming film, "The Rise Of Skywalker."

One of the three sneaker packs is dedicated to classic Star Wars characters, and it was originally reported that an all-gold UltraBoost 2019 would be releasing in honor of C-3PO. However, Adidas has confirmed that the gold Boosts is actually a running shoe from the brand's SS20 line and not part of the Star Wars drop.

While it doesn't appear that there are any plans for a C-3PO sneaker, Star Wars fans can look forward to plenty other Star Wars character-inspired sneakers, such as the R2-D2 Nite Jogger, releasing on November 29.

A Lightsaber-themed pack, consisting of multiple Adidas Basketball sneakers, will be available on November 1, and the Space Battle pack is slated to launch on November 21. Click here to check to out some of those other colorways.

Christopher Jue/Getty Images