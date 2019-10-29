Adidas has officially announced the details regarding their upcoming Star Wars sneaker collection, which will consist of three packs across Adidas Basketball, Running and Originals. Each of the packs celebrate an element of Star Wars including lightsabers, starships and classic Star Wars characters.

The Lightsaber-themed pack, releasing on November 1, is highlighted by kyber crystal-themed elements that are featured on each silhouette’s UV midsole.

Adidas

The Lightsaber pack features eight custom basketball iterations: The Harden Vol. 4 is designed with purple accents and pays homage to Mace Windu, while the Dame 5 takes inspiration from Luke Skywalker’s green lightsaber. Crazy 1 and Rivalry Lo designs shed light on Darth Vader and the dark side, while the classic Top Ten design is dedicated to the legendary Jedi hero, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The collection also includes the D Rose 10 and a kid’s edition of D.O.N. Issue #1, as well as the Pro Next which features characters from both the light side and dark side of the Force. To complement the Lightsaber-themed pack, the apparel capsule includes hoodies, crewnecks and sweatpants.

The Space Battle pack is slated to launch on November 21, followed by the Characters pack on November 29. Scroll down for a look at some of the kicks featured in the three packs.

