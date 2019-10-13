Adidas has done an awesome job taking advantage of cultural phenomenons over the last year or so, ranging from their Dragon Ball Z and Toy Story 4 sneaker collabs to the Marvel super hero-inspired basketball collection and the Game Of Thrones UltraBoost pack.

For their next sneaker crossover, Adidas will be releasing a collection of sneakers in honor of the upcoming Star Wars film, "The Rise Of Skywalker." This will include an X-Wing Starfighter inspired UltraBoost, and an UltraBoost 19 that nods to the Millennium Falcon.

Additionally, there's an "R2-D2" Nite Jogger in the works. The kicks come equipped with a white knit upper, accompanied by blue detailing, silver leather overlays and orange stitching. R2-D2 logos on the tongue, co-branded insoles and a white Boost cushioning completes the look.

A release date has not yet been announced, but one would assume that the Star Wars x Adidas collection will launch right around December 20 when "The Rise Of Skywalker" hits theaters worldwide.

Scroll through the IG post embedded below for some detailed shots of the R2-D2 Nite Jogger, and stay tuned for official release details.