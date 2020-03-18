Back in 2015, Adidas unveiled the NMD R1 to the world in what is now considered to be an iconic OG colorway. The shoe featured Boost on the midsole while a primeknit upper helped add some comfort. If the UltraBoost was the best running shoe on the market, the NMD R1 was poised to become the best lifestyle sneaker. At first, scarcity helped build hype around the model although eventually, things settled down and the NMD took its rightful place as a GR that still provides dope colorways every now and then.

The latest NMD R1 offering to be revealed is the "Solar Red" model below. This shoe is incredibly vibrant as the upper and midsole are a bright shade of red. From there, the bricks on the midsole are black near the back and white near the front. These colors come together to create a model that will certainly turn some heads while walking down the street, granted you're not under government enforced lockdown.

If you're looking to cop these, they will be available as of April 1st for $130 USD. Let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on copping.

[Via]

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas