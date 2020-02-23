One of the most popular shoes of the last decade is the Adidas NMD R1. The sneaker features a primeknit upper, Boost midsole, and some chunky blocks on the side. This sneaker was debuted around the same time as the UltraBoost and it became an instant classic amongst sneakerheads. While the shoe may not have as much hype around it as before, there are still plenty of great colorways to choose from. Adidas continues to provide updates on the NMD R1 and now, we're getting a colorway that reminds us of the OG.

As you can see, the upper is black while the midsole is half black and half red. From there, we get blue bricks on the back heel and near the front at the toe box. This colorway is immediately recognizable and will certainly look great on your feet. If you've been waiting on purchasing yourself an NMD, you should definitely consider these as your next cop.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this model will be dropping on March 1st for $130 USD. Let us know what you think in the comments below. Will you be copping?

Image via Adidas

