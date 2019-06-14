Adidas has officially "unvaulted" the streets of Tokyo, bringing its influence to the U.S. and Canada with a trio of limited edition Adidas NMD R1s. Originally released exclusively in Japan in 2018, the Adidas NMD R1 Unvaulted collection will be available starting at 10am ET today, June 14.

The Adidas Unvaulted NMD collection was conceived by the Adidas Creation Center in Tokyo, drawing inspiration from a historical design series as well as the iconic adidas colorways.

Each of the specially designed NMD_R1s feature a black knit base with the familiar white Boost midsole beneath it all. The "Thunder" rendition comes equipped with reflective three stripes branding and eye-catching yellow accents, while the "Tri Color" edition features red, white and blue Adidas branding. Lastly, the "Logo" NMD_R1 is offered in a black and white color scheme with Adidas logos on the lateral side and laces.

The kicks will be up for grabs via the Foot Locker family of brands including: Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Footaction, and online at Eastbay.com.

Yuma Yamashita

