After weeks of rumored release dates and leaked images, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 is finally, officially, scheduled to launch this month. Late last week, sneaker source @YeezyMafia reported that only select stores would have the kicks in stock. On Monday, Adidas Originals sent out a tweet confirming that the "Alien" Yeezy Boost 380 will be available on December 12 exclusively at the following locations:

A MA MANIÉRE, ATMOS, DOE, DOVER STREET MARKET, END CLOTHING, KASINA, KITH, OFFSPRING, PACKER SHOES, SNEAKERNSTUFF, SOCIAL STATUS, UNDEFEATED, AND YEEZY SUPPLY.

The "Alien" Yeezy Boost 380 is highlighted by a grey primeknit upper with cream white markings throughout and a bulbous Boost midsole beneath it all. Other noticeable details include the circular perforations on the mid panel, right around the same spot where the translucent streak sits on the Yeezy Boost 350 V2.

Check out some additional on-foot photos in the IG post embedded below, and click here to preview the upcoming "Tailgate" Yeezy Boost 350 V2.