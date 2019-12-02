Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will be heavily featured in 2020, despite the fact that new silhouettes like the Yeezy 380, Yeezy 500 High and Yeezy 700 V3 will all be in the mix. According to sneaker source @HanZuYing, one of the 350 V2s on deck for next year will come in a clean white and grey "Tailgate" colorway.

Sneaker source @Py_Rates claims that there are already nine other Yeezy Boost 350 V2s in the works for 2020, including two all-new black colorways, as well as "Earth," "Marsh" and "Desert Sage" iterations. At this time it's unclear what each of the forthcoming Yeezy Boost 350 V2s will look like, but you can get a good idea of what to expect from the "Tailgate" joint from the photos that have surfaced thus far.

Take a closer look at the kicks in the IG post embedded below and stay tuned for official release details.