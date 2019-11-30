Kanye West's Yeezy brand had a huge 2019 as it dropped numerous colorways of some of their most popular silhouettes. Sneakerheads scooped up every single pair that hit the market which led Kanye to drop even more sneakers. To finish off 2019, West came through with the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 "Alien" which is a brand new chunky silhouette that had fans intrigued from the get-go. The shoe was originally dropped in low quantities online but according to @yeezymafia, it is finally getting a retail release.

As explained in the Instagram post below, the shoe will be coming out on Thursday, December 12th in very limited quantities. This means you chances of copping are pretty slim but if you live in proximity to A Ma Maniere, atmos, DOE, Dover Street Market, END., Kasina, KITH, Offspring, Packer, Sneakersnstuff, Social Status, or UNDEFEATED, you have somewhat of a shot.

This might be your last chance at copping the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 "Alien" for retail so if you want these, stay alert on release day. Stay tuned for updates regarding this release as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.

Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping these or if you will be skipping out on this one.