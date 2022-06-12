Adele and Rich Paul's relationship seems to be going as strong as ever. The couple was seen canoodling courtside at a Warriors Mavericks game, and they recently shared romantic photos of themselves on Instagram.

With everything going so smoothly, Rich Paul has stated that he might want to expand their family. The sports agent already has three kids from another relationship, and Adele has a child from her former marriage, but Paul says he's "really looking forward to being an older dad."

In an interview with E! News on Friday, Paul reflected on how he wanted to improve as a father. "As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough," he admitted. "But now looking as an older dad and my kids being much older, and obviously, if I was to have more kids... I'm looking forward to being a different dad, a more patient dad." He noted that "kids grow up fast in a blink of an eye": "Next thing, you know, they're walking and they're riding the bike, running and flipping around."

Paul also mentioned that even though he's dating one of the most famous people on the planet, his kids are reluctant to show that they're impressed. "My kids never tell me I'm a cool dad. Their friends think I'm a cool dad, so I feel good about that," Paul said. "But my kids never really tell me, 'Dad, you're cool.' They don't show me that love like that, but I know it's deep down inside."

Paul isn't alone in thinking about another kid. Adele told Graham Norton earlier in 2022, "I want a baby next year." She did note, however, that she's pretty busy. "I have plans next year! I have plans. Imagine if I have to cancel the shows because I'm having a baby."

