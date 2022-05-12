Adele has been through her fair share of heartbreak throughout her life. The artist has always sung about the perils of love, however, she has been a lot happier as of late. This is mostly due to the fact that she is now dating NBA super agent Rich Paul. The two met just over a year ago, and it seems like they hit it off immediately because ever since that meeting, they have been inseparable.

When they first started dating, Adele and Paul would spend a lot of their time at NBA games. For instance, some of the first public images of these two as a couple came during the 2021 NBA Finals, when the Milwaukee Bucks went up against the Phoenix Suns.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

About a year later, the two are still together and it appears as though they are going very strong. In fact, Adele just took to Instagram where she posted some cute couple's photos with Paul. As you can see, the couple is all smiles in all of these photos, and there is no doubt that these two are very much in love. Adele even captioned the photo "Time flies" to make it that much sweeter.





Ever since the release of her last album, Adele has been enjoying her time off, and Paul has been a huge part of it. These two are both massively success, and it seems like they are the next power couple of the entertainment world.