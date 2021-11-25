Not only is she friends with Kendrick Lamar, but Adele also has a strong friendship with Drake. In fact, she explained during an interview this week that she believes the two are part of a "dying breed" before revealing her bond with Drizzy is "one of the biggest gifts" of her entire career.

As she continues to promote her chart-topping new album 30, Adele did an interview with CBC Radio where she spoke about Drake, and why she and he are part of a "dying breed."



Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

"We are a dying breed," she said about herself and the Torontonian both being megastars. "There was like 10 of us. You know, I don’t think there’ll ever be that many of us again at the top doing it the way we were doing it... We came out before streaming. We came out before all the social media frenzies of, like, you know, ‘You’ve got five seconds to entertain; otherwise, get the f—k out.’ We existed in the old school."

She went on to say that her friendship with the artist has been one of the most redeeming parts of her career, adding, "I can say something to him, and he won’t judge me for it, you know? So to have access to someone that’s in the same position as [me] is, like, one of the biggest gifts of my entire career."

Before her album dropped, Adele revealed in October that she had played a few songs for Drake when he visited her hometown, saying, "I played it to Drake last year when he was in town. And I was like ‘is this what people want, or not want?’ And he said ‘absolutely’ but that’s it really. Drake’s obviously incredible and amazing as well as being my mate, but I don’t send it around to various people being like ‘can I get your thoughts on this?'"

