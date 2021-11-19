Adele Pours Out Her Heart & Soul On "30"

The world hasn't been able to stop talking about Adele since she announced her latest album, 30. The album chronicles Adele's rebuilding following heartache, and the songbird is insistent that the tracks on this project will help heal others who may be struggling through their transition into a new phase of life.

"And I truly do believe, like when we started the interview where I was like, ‘There’s not an occasion or a scenario or a feeling where there is not the perfect song for it somewhere,'" she told Apple Music. "I really do believe, and I’m not being arrogant or anything like that here, it’s just like, it was my hell, but I really went to hell and back."

“I realized, I actually didn’t like who I was. And I think I just really got, like most other human beings, especially of my age, really just got into that thing of just going through the motions," Adele continued. "Like I’ve got to get over there. And wasn’t opening my eyes, and seeing what was actually happening at the time, and enjoying the world around me and stuff like that. And I really think that some of the songs on this album could really help people, really change people’s lives."

Stream 30 and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Strangers by Nature

2. Easy on Me

3. My Little Love

4. Cry Your Heart Out

5. Oh My God

6. Can I Get It

7. I Drink Wine

8. All Night Parking with Erroll Garner (Interlude)

9. Woman Like Me

10. Hold On

11. To Be Loved

12. Love Is a Game

[via]