Adele and Rich Paul have been going very strong over the last year or so. The two were originally spotted together at a basketball game and they were even a fixture at the 2021 NBA Finals. Since that time, the two have developed their relationship and in various interviews, Adele has made it clear that she adores Paul and that he is a wonderful partner for her.

With that being said, fans are now beginning to think that the two actually got married behind everyone's back. This is all thanks to a recent Instagram post in which Adele celebrated her recent Emmy win.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

"Bloody hell I’m pleased as punch! Thank you @mrbenwinston for dropping this round to me this afternoon!! Trust me to officially have an EGO," she wrote. "Thank you so much @televisionacad , I’m so so honored to receive this. Big up to everyone involved. @griffithobservatory thank you for letting me sing up on your mountain and big love to all the other nominees x."

While the caption didn't offer any clues, there is one photo in which Adele can be seen next to some sort of game box called "The Paul's." This has many fans in the comments section believing that Adele is now taking on Rich's last name, although there is no confirmation that this is the case.

