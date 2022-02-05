Since Adele released her long-awaited return album in the form of 30 in November, he performing status has been turbulent.

At first, the British pop singer had announced she would not tour for the album due to COVID concerns. However, soon after, she announced that she would have a residency in Las Vegas at Caesar's Palace, where she would perform every weekend from January to April. Tickets for these shows ended up reaching outrages prices in re-sale, as fans could not help but be ecstatic to see Adele live after her years-long hiatus.

However, just before the residency was set to begin, Adele backed out at the last minute. This dramatic cancellation led to controversy, as Adele hoped to explain the mishap by saying COVID complications derailed the shows.

But, other sources like Page Six had claimed that Adele quit the residency for other reasons, such as her butting heads with stage design supervisors and recent relationship issues with her boyfriend Rich Paul, famous basketball agent and childhood friend of LeBron James: "She and Rich had been fighting, and their relationship was volatile before she cancelled her dates. Adele is very emotional and dramatic. He’s an NBA guy who has to go on the road — they are very different — and they hit a rough patch."

Adele soon denied these rumors, and announced an upcoming performance at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday, Feb. 8. She also added in this announcement that "Rich sends his love," hoping to quell any more drama surrounding them.

Yesterday (Feb. 4), TMZ caught Rich and Adele out driving, as Adele used her purse to hide from cameras. This is the first public appearance by Adele since all of the turmoil surrounding the Vegas residency.

While it is unclear why Adele dos not want to be seen, it seems that her and Rich could still be on good terms if they are still going out together.

