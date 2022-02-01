Adele and Rich Paul are doing just fine, thank you very much. After the 30 hitmaker announced that her highly-anticipated Las Vegas residency shows had been postponed, various blogs began reporting that the reason for the cancellation had more to do with her rumoured relationship issues than it did with COVID-19.

When sharing the sad news with her Instagram followers, the mother of one named the ongoing pandemic as a key player in the show's delay, but insiders have said that the English songstress spent a lot of time during her rehearsals crying and shouting on the phone with her sports agent beau.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, February 1st, Adele hopped onto Twitter to update her fans, throwing in a not-so-subtle update on her and Rich's "drama."

"Hiya," she began, sharing a picture of her looking overjoyed, in the middle of a fit of laughter. "I'm really happy to say that I am performing at the BRITs next week!! Anddddd I'll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I'm in town too! I'm looking forward to it!"

She ended the upload with, "oh, and Rich sends his love," along with a heart emoji, shutting down anyone who may have been speculating otherwise.





Despite what Adele says, Page Six continues to report that there's trouble in paradise. "She and Rich had been fighting, and their relationship was volatile before she cancelled her dates," a source said to know the "Someone Like You" singer told the outlet.

"Adele is very emotional and dramatic. He’s an NBA guy who has to go on the road — they are very different — and they hit a rough patch."

Whatever the case may be, it's likely that we'll get more tea when the Tottenham native appears on The Graham NortonShow later this month. Check back in with HNHH for updates then.

