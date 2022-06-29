Adele, Rich Paul, and LeBron James all met up at Kevin Love's wedding to Kate Bock at the New York Public Library on Saturday. In a photo shared by James on his Instagram page, the group can be seen all sporting black and white formal wear.

As for why Love and Bock went with the black-and-white dress code, the Cleveland Cavaliers star explained to People: "We wanted to do an old-school NYC, black and white, Gatsby-inspired ball. We thought it was chic, timeless and elegant."



Harry How / Getty Images

Other guests at the wedding included Mav Carter, Steve Nash, Darius Garland, James Jones, Richard Jefferson, JR Smith, Channing Frye, Russell Westbrook, Ronnie Fieg, Mario Carbone, Sean Feeney, Emily DiDonato, J.B. Bickerstaff Senior, Paul Rivera, and Missy Robbins.

Adele and Paul have been publicly dating since July 2021 when they attended a game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. As for why they chose to make their public debut as a couple, Adele recently told Vogue that isn't wasn't an intentional decision.

“I didn’t mean to go public with it. I just wanted to go to the game. I just love being around him. I just love it,” she told the outlet, while adding that the topic did come up on the way to the game: “He was like, 'What are people going to say?' And I was like, 'That you signed me. As an athlete. You’re my agent.' And he was like, 'Okay, cool.'”

Check out James' picture with Adele and Rich Paul below.





