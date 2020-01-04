Adam Sandler's Twitter account boasts 2.4 million followers so when his account sent out a number of racist and bizzarre tweets, it was of course seen by many. However, the series of tweets that read "hate dem n—" and "i just had phone sex with @MariahCarey." The tweets happened just days after Mariah Carey's account was hacked meaning the hackers took control of yet another celebrity account.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The Hollywood Reporter details how the tweets began at 5:34 PM with some that referenced former president Barack Obama, "@BarackObama ur a arangatang monkey u ruined my life when u messed with food stamp rates i hate u forever retart." Others referenced current president Donald Trump, "@realDonaldTrump you're a racist cracker. RT if you agree. #2020 #fucktrump."

Once Adam's team realized what was going on, they locked his account and made it clear that such tweets were not sent out by him. The group of hackers that are finding their way into celebrities accounts seems to be the Chuckle Squad, that same group that compromised Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account. A member of the squad was arrested last month. "He was a member of Chuckling Squad but not anymore," a leader who goes by the name Debug said. "He was an active member for us by providing celebs/public figure [phone] numbers and helped us hack them."