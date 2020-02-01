Adam Sandler has signed an exclusive deal with Netflix to produce and star in four more new films for the streaming behemoth, according to The Verge.

“Whether you know him as Sandman, the Water Boy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or simply Adam, one thing is clear: our members can’t get enough of him,” says Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, in a statement. “They love his stories and his humor, as we saw with Murder Mystery. So I could not be more excited to extend our partnership with Adam and the Happy Madison team and deliver more laughs around the world.”

Sandler has already starred in a number of films on Netflix including The Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, The Week Of, and Murder Mystery. He has also released his stand-up special, Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh, on the site.

Netflix reports that viewers have logged over two billion hours watching Sandler content on the site since 2015.

Sandler is fresh off one of the best performances of his career in A24's Uncut Gems. The Safdie brother's directed film will also be coming to Netflix in May of this year.

In other Netflix news, the final episodes of Bojack Horseman released on Friday.