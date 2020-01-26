Four years after starring in a viral sketch, which put Kylo Ren on an "Undercover Boss" reality show, Adam Driver has returned to host Saturday Night Live, and in doing so, performed in a follow-up sketch titled "Undercover Boss: Where Are They Now?"

“I’ll say it: I haven’t been the best boss lately,” Driver, in character as Kylo Ren, says to introduce the skit. “I’ve been a little distracted by some personal drama,” he says, referring to his actions from the last two Star Wars movies.

Soon enough, Driver is redressed as "Randy," an entry-level intern: "Time to get a fresh perspective. Let's intern."

The entire sketch mostly relies on nostalgia from the original sketch, but Driver's performance as Ren is so intentionally dry, the jokes all land.

Driver recently starred in two films, Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story and J.J. Abram's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Marriage Story is nominated for Best Picture at this year's Oscars, and Driver, specifically, is up for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker performed well at the box office, but critically, is generally considered subpar with a 52% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

