AD & Wiz Khalifa Get Up To No Good At "2 A.M"

Compton rapper AD recently dropped off his brand new EP Julio Nights, a six-track effort featuring guest appearances from O.T. Genasis, SOB X RBE, and Wiz Khalifa. And while the entire tape remains worth checking out, it's hard to deny the immediacy of a Wiz Khalifa collaboration. As such "2 A.M" is an immediate standout, deeply west-coast in spirit from the jump. Over a smooth bounce evocative of the eighties, AD sets it off with a laid-back flow scheme. "Sleep through the day, real n***a only come out in the moonlight," he raps. "With a bad bitch, trying to make a movie cause I ain't on that moonlight."

No stranger to having a good time, and in inebriated mindstates no less, Wiz Khalifa rounds the track out with weed-scented flair. "I sit low in my whip, keep a joint already rolled," he boasts. "Don't got to the liquor store, cause I'm the owner now your girl fell in love with a stoner." As is often the case, Khalifa's sights are set exclusively on your girl, and no amount of diplomacy can change his mind. Either way, the man is having a grand old time, and "2 A.M" is a testament to exactly that.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I sit low in my whip, keep a joint already rolled

Don't got to the liquor store, cause I'm the owner

Now your girl fell in love with a stoner

