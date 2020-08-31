AD Puts On For Compton With "Julio Nights"

Compton's own AD has been steadily putting in work, recently appearing in Lil Dicky's FXX series Dave in a supporting capacity. Though the acting game has been kind to him, AD has never turned his back on where it all began -- the bars. A few days ago, he came through with a six-track offering called Julio Nights, an EP featuring guest appearances from OT Genasis, Wiz Khalifa, Sob X RBE, and Derek King.

While the collaborative cuts are welcome, some of the project's strongest moments arise when AD is flying solo, as he does on the bouncy intro cut "Juice Is Loose." Taking to a minimalist piano-driven instrumental, AD flexes an effortless flow, never once needing to raise his voice to make a point. On that note, there's a clear musical preference for up-tempo bangers throughout, keeping that his west-coast alive within the music itself. Music that once again provided AD with an enjoyable outlet, which wasn't always the case in recent memory.

"The thing [Julio Nights ] is I was going through a time in life where music became a job for me — versus me having fun with the music,” he explained, speaking about the project in a press release. “It’s about being inspired again. I started having fun with the shit.” A good thing too, as the game benefits from having AD at the top of his game. Check it out now, and show some love to the Compton rapper in the comments below.