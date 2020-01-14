Action Bronsonbecame a proud papa last year for the third time, this time welcoming a baby boy to the team. Of course, as any new dad who happens to be a sneakerhead will typically do, the Queens-bred emcee decided to blessed the child with a pair of a classic signature shoes out of the Nike vault.

Rocking an infant-sized pair of the Nike Air Max CW, now known as the Air Max Sensation, baby Bron became the absolute envy of fans everywhere who could only gawk over the deadstock kicks and the cuteness overload of seeing his pops gush over his offspring's kick game. "BABY BRONSON SHOE GAME SILLY," Action Bronson said while sharing the pic on Instagram (seen above), following up with a few sneaker stats by writing, "BABY MAX CHRIS WEBBER 1995." You'd be hard pressed to find these anywhere, vintage or in-store alike, and ironically the only pair we could find was a deadstock size 4.5c pair over on Roots BK, which has since been sold. We think we might know who bought that pair.

Congrats again on the newborn, Action Bronson! Check out his music video below for "Baby Blue" featuring Chance The Rapper, because, well, babies: