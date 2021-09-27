Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had the San Francisco 49ers listed as his top choice if he and the Packers parted ways during the offseason, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Packers and 49ers will face off on Sunday Night Football, tonight.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan reportedly attempted to talk Packers coach Matt LaFleur into moving forward with a trade but Green Bay was not interested.



Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Speaking with reporters ahead of this week's matchup, Rodgers admitted that there "were points where I thought anything was possible." As for whether he thought he could be playing in San Fransico this season, he answered, "Definitely. But not a strong possibility."

LaFleur says that, despite the drama in the offseason, he and Shanahan are still on close terms.

"Kyle's a great friend of mine," LaFleur told reporters. "Absolutely, I hold no ill will toward him."