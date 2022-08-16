Aaron Rodgers has a lot to prove this year. After underachieving in last season's playoffs, Rodgers and the Packers need to get back to at least the NFC Championship game if they want the narratives around them to stop. Rodgers is someone who invites plenty of criticism upon him, and with the way he speaks about himself, you would think he could win more than just one Super Bowl.

This is going to be a difficult season for the Packers, especially since they are lacking a bit when it comes to the receiving core. With players leaving in the offseason, Rodgers needs to make it work, even if the talent pool on the roster has diminished.

Recently, Rodgers spoke about the current Packers receiving core and what he perceives to be the issue so far. Rodgers has played with these guys in training camp and over the next few weeks, he will get to see how they perform during the preseason. As Rodgers told reporter Ryan Wood, however, there is a lot to improve on right now.

“We’ve got to be way more consistent. A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We’ve got to get better in that area," Rodgers said.

The Packers have a lot to improve on right now and they will have plenty of time to figure it out. Whether or not Rodgers can lead this team to the promised land, still remains to be seen.