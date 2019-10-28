Aaron Paul recently paid a visit to Stadium Goods in New York City for a new episode of "Sneaker Shopping" with Complex's Joe La Puma, where he discussed all things sneakers and Breaking Bad, including some of the iconic items he stole from the set.

For instance, Paul says he kept some of Jesse Pinkman's memorable gear from Breaking Bad and El Camino, as well as the pink teddy bear and the Los Pollos Hermanos truck doors. Despite all of the dope shit he took home from the set, Paul says he was prohibited from keeping the one thing he really wanted - the pair of Nikes that Jesse wore in the early episodes.

La Puma and Paul also broke down his love for Vans and Converse, Jesse's style, Walter White's Wallabees, and his Price Is Right appearance many years ago. Check out the full episode in the video embedded below.