Earlier this year rumors surfaced that Nike would be rebranding their popular Hyperdunk basketball line and that it will be known as the Nike AlphaDunk moving forward.

Since then, the AlphaDunk has surfaced in a number of colorways, including a Back To The Future inspired pair, as well as a few colorways that, appropriately enough, pay homage to some of the most memorable dunks. For instance, the newly unveiled "Pure Magic" iteration celebrates Aaron Gordon's epic performance against Zach LaVine in the 2016 Slam Dunk Contest.

Nike AlphaDunk Pure Magic/Nike

Styled just like Gordon's Orlando Magic uniform, the kicks come decked out in black and blue with an electric, shattered design inside the enlarged Nike swoosh that wraps around the heel. Additional attributes include a white midsole, a visible Zoom Air cushioning unit underneath the forefoot, and "L.O.B" (Library Of Bounce) and Flight detailing on the heel.

Nike officially introduced the AlphaDunk in a number of colorways earlier this week, including the "Pure Magic" colorway as well as the "Dunk of Death" rendition inspired by Vince Carter's Olympic dunk. Each of the kicks will be priced at $170.

Relive the epic 2016 dunk contest in the video embedded below, followed by some additional images of the "Pure Magic" Nike AlphaDunk.

