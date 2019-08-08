Nike officially introduced their latest basketball sneaker on Wednesday night - the Nike AlphaDunk, which is essentially the evolution of the always popular Nike Hyperdunk line. The kicks previously leaked in two special edition colorways - one inspired by Vince Carter's epic 2000 Olympics dunk and another that nods to Aaron Gordon's 2016 dunk performance.

The AlphaDunk pulls design cues from the Hyperdunk, including Zoom Air and Flyknit, to form a single package "engineered for verticality and built to withstand the bangs and bruises of playing within the paint," according to Nike.

Nike AlphaDunk/Nike

According to Nike, the visible Zoom Air unit of the AlphaDunk is highest stacked height for the technology ever, "to generate push, and to ensure engagement throughout the motion of takeoff."

“The AlphaDunk began from a study in jump height," says Ross Klein, Senior Creative Design Director for Nike Basketball. "We began to consider what would happen if we bring our most responsive technology, Zoom Air, to the entire forefoot to cover the full motion of a jump, from load to launch. What could it do?’’