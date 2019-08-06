Nike Basketball has plans to introduce an all-new sneaker silhouette this year dubbed the Nike AlphaDunk. And what better way to usher in a sneaker named "AlphaDunk" than by honoring one of the all-time greatest in-game dunks.

Inspired by Vince Carter's posterizing dunk over France's 7'2 center Frederic Weiss in the 2000 Olympics, Nike will be releasing this USA-themed "Dunk Of Death" AlphaDunk.

Nike AlphaDunk Dunk of Death/Nike

The kicks come equipped with a navy knit upper, accompanied by hits of metallic silver, white and red. The AlphaDunk is highlighted by an enlarged Nike swoosh that wraps around the heel and a visible Zoom Air cushioning unit that is stationed under the toe and midfoot.

Additional attributes include L.O.B (Library Of Bounce) and USA detailing on the heel, as well as the "Dunk of Death" date and time stamped on the right insole.

A release date has not yet been announced, but it is believed that the Nike AlphaDunk "Dunk of Death" will be available sometime in the coming weeks for the retail price of $170. Stay tuned for official details and continue scrolling for the official images.

