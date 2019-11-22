mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

A1 Bentley Calls On Chris Brown For New Apologetic Single "Ignore Me"

Erika Marie
November 22, 2019 02:14
A1 is asking his lady for forgiveness.


His Love & Hip Hop Hollywood antics may be wildly criticized by the public, but A1 Bentley is a respected producer among his peers. The artist and reality star's twists and turns of his personal life have been played out for the public as VH1 viewers have watched his marriage to singer Lyrica Anderson unravel, but A1 continues to put his career above the drama. On Friday, he surprised fans with a new single featuring Chris Brown titled "Ignore Me."

The song seems to draw inspiration from A1's real life as some of the lyrics read as a sort of apology to his woman for his adulterous ways. The message to his lady love is that she can't ignore him because of all that they've been through together, so give it a listen and let us know if A1 and C. Breezy's latest is a bop. 

Quotable Lyrics

I change your life
I know my cheatin' can't be justified
You a dime
Perfect ten, that other b*tch a five
Tired of lyin' to you
Took a while for me to recognize
Hated how I treated you
Least I could do is f*ck you right

