Just last month, we reported that rapper, Stevie J, was filing for custody of his daughter, Bonnie Bella, with Joseline Hernandez, after he accused Joseline of purposely cutting Bonnie out of his life since she moved to Miami with Bonnie to live with another guy. Stevie claimed that he's now more financially and mentally stable to care for his daughter, since being married to Faith Evans, calling on his family, adult children and extended family as great resources for his daughter's well being. Now, however, rumors have been circulating the Interwebs, that Stevie's relationship with his wife has privately ended.

Stevie J , 47, and his wife of 1 year, Faith Evans, 46, started sparking breakup theories after fans noticed that the two unfollowed each other on social media. As well as that, Stevie took to Twitter in the AM yesterday, to post a series of cryptic tweets seemingly hinting at trouble in paradise. “Ones insecurities can damage them,” he wrote, as well as: “cherish what you love just know nothing will last forever.” These peculiar tweets come only a week after the couple shared a preview of them celebrating Juneteenth together, clearly still boo'ed up whilst spending the holiday together in San Jose.