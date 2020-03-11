Alex Rodriguez recently made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show and was instantly put in the hot seat. Fallon did not shy away from the questions people wanted answers to, and although A-Rod was admittingly nervous, he played along, knowing that it was all in good fun.

Fallon asked the former MLB-superstar if the rumors about him and his fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, going on a double date with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were true. Rodriguez chose to respond with "I signed an NDA", much to the chagrin of the show's studio audience. However, Fallon, like the rest of us, could take a hint. Although we don't have any details, we do know that the date happened, and apparently it was a great time.

The rumoured date supposedly took place in February, just a short while after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision to "step back" from their royal duties, in search of a more peaceful life for them and their growing family.

According to Page Six, "Harry and Meghan got on really well with Jennifer and Alex, and spent some time chatting with them over dinner". J-Lo was also overheard inviting the royal couple and their baby, Archie, to visit their home in Miami to spend time with their children.

Rodriguez and Lopez are expected to get married later this year at a summer wedding, we imagine Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be in attendance.