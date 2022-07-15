Atlanta sneaker boutique A Ma Maniére has been delivering a plethora of incredible Air Jordans as of late. Over the last couple of years, they have worked on the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 2, and yes, the Air Jordan 3. With that being said, it would only make sense that they would try their hand at coming through with an Air Jordan 4. It's yet another classic silhouette and it would work perfectly within their newfound series.

Well, as it turns out, that is exactly what A Ma Maniére is planning to do. Recently, it was revealed by @zsneakerheadz on Instagram that the Air Jordan 4 will be getting an A Ma Maniére version. The photoshop rendering down below is not accurate to the final product, although it does showcase a model that is similar to the other A Ma Maniére x Jumpman sneakers. As you can see, the base is made with white leather, all while burgundy is placed all around the shoe.

For now, it is believed that this new colorway will be released in November of this year. An exact release date has not yet been revealed, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments down below.



