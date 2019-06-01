A principal in Louisiana has resigned after having been arrested at a Washington, DC strip club, whilst on a class field trip. The Holy Family school principal, Michael Comeau, was chaperoning a middle school trip to the nation's capital when he was arrested at Archibald's Gentlemen's Club in Northwest DC.

Police were called to the club, which was situated just blocks from the White House, to found Comeau (who had his service dog beside him) “standing in the roadway, refusing to move."According to a police report, officers responded to Archibald’s Gentlemen’s Club in Washington, D.C. for “an intoxicated man refusing to pay his bill.” Police asked him to move from the street a couple of times, only for Comeau to continue refusing. They proceeded to book him for public intoxication and breaking open container laws.

Amy Brothers/The Denver Post/Getty Images

Being arrested whilst chaperoning a a class trip is grounds enough to fire anyone working with any school system, but Comeau's arrest is particularly mortifying given that he was running a Catholic school and that the scene of the crime was a strip club. Comeau (who also worked as a part-time reserve police officer for the Brusly Police Department) resigned from his position, according to a statement from the Diocese of Baton Rouge which read: “the Diocese of Baton Rouge confirmed today that Michael Comeau, principal at Holy Family School in Port Allen, was arrested on May 30 while on a school sponsored trip to Washington, DC. The incident occurred when the students on the trip were in their hotel rooms for the evening under the supervision of other chaperones. Mr. Comeau had been principal of Holy Family School for five years and prior to that time had served in public education in the surrounding area. Mr. Comeau has submitted his resignation as principal and an interim principal will be appointed.”