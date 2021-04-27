The music Mac Miller left behind continues to live on, providing fans with fond memories of his career. Some fans have hoped a documentary with unreleased footage or a book would be released and it seems that their wish came true. With the blessing of Mac's family, The Book Of Mac -- an official book commemorating the rapper's career -- will be released on October 26th, 2021. The book was written by Donna-Claire Chesman and includes interviews with over 30 people who were close to Mac including members of his family.



"From Year of Mac to Book of Mac, it's been an incredible journey documenting Malcolm's music and legacy. Thank you to the 30-plus people I interviewed, to the family, and to the fans for trusting me with this story. This one's for you," wrote Chesman on Twitter.

There were previous reports of an unauthorized biography that was set to be released. Mac's mother issued a statement asking friends and associates to refrain from getting involved.

In related news, the rapper's album Swimming officially became his first album to reach platinum status. The album was the final project he released while he was alive and also went onto be posthumously nominated for Best Rap Album at the Grammys.

The Book Of Mac is currently available for pre-order on Amazon for $28. Check the cover out below.