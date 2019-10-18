Not a day goes by that Mac Miller's family, friends and close collaborators think about the fallen act and all that he meant to them since his sudden death on September 7th, 2018. Recent updates detail how Mac's alleged drug dealer has been charged for selling him fentanyl, leading to his accidental overdose. The Swimming rapper's mother, Karen Meyers, has since released a statement asking Mac's friends and former management to stay clear of a writer who's working on an unauthorized biography of her son.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"To artists, management & friends: there is a writer doing a Mac Miller biography that some of you have been approached about or will be. This book is not authorized/approved by Mac's family or Estate. We are not participating and prefer you don't either if you personally knew Malcolm," she wrote.

Wale recently opened up about Mac Miller and said he was supposed to hang with the "Wings" rapper just two days before his untimely death. One of the last messages he sent Mac was a reminder of how much love he was receiving since his Swimming album dropped on the same day as Travis Scott's Astroworld.

"I texted him I was like, 'Bro, I hope you're seeing all this love out here,' because he was a guy who was in his head like I be in my head and sometimes you gotta hear that," he said.