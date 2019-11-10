A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is busy readying his upcoming album Artist 2.0. The highly anticipated project is expected to push A Boogie even further into the stratosphere of success. The young New Yorker's smooth hooks and catchy melodies have earned him a top spot among current east coast artists. But all of the success may be a bit much for A Boogie at the moment. He took to social media to express his intentions of slowing down or taking a break from music for a moment after his album is done. "This might be my last project for a while," he wrote on Instagram. "I wanna take a break from music after Artist 2.0 tour is over. There's a lot of things I want to do in life and it's just moving too fast for me to focus on everything at once. But I will never let my fans down. When you need me most, I'll be there."

Prior to that admission, A Boogie was asking fans questions about the length of his upcoming project. "I keep asking myself questions about the album that I should be asking my fans," he posted. "I have a problem but I think it's a good problem I guess. I got too many songs I want on Artist 2.0." Hopefully, we get a bulky tracklist before A Boogie decides to take his break.