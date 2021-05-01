A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Takes On Mooski's "Track Star"

Mooski's "Track Star" has been one of the most popular songs to emerge from TikTok this year. The accompanying dance transformed the viral hit into a Billboard-charting single. Now, there are many artists that are remixing the track and putting their own spin on it like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie who just dropped his version of the song yesterday. Mooski's infectious hook remains intact while A Boogie's dreamy melodies offer insight into his game, even dropping his phone number mid-verse.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is still riding high off of the success of Artist 2.0 which arrived last year. The rapper recently appeared on DJ Khaled's Khaled Khaled alongside Big Sean, Rick Ross, and Puff Daddy for the song, "THIS IS MY YEAR."

Peep A Boogie's remix below.

Quotable Lyrics

Baby, stop frontin'

Grab on your waist, that's gon' make you stop runnin'

Diamonds on my chain, and watch bussin'

You look at me like you want something

Don't keep it lowkey, keep it 100