Funny Games - Song by billy woods featuring Fatboi Sherif

billy woods remains one of the most innovative rappers out right now. On Tuesday, he blessed fans with a new project called "Funny Games," which just so happens to feature Fatboi Sherif. Both artists put in magnificent performances here. What you will immediately notice about this song is the haunting production. billy woods has rapped over his fair share of spooky beats over the years. However, there is no denying that this is a beat that immediately strikes you. Overall, fans of billy woods will be excited to hear this new single, which signals that more music could be on the way.
Release Date: February 3, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Funny Games
Make no mistake, it's hard for you but it's easy to me to find the graves
I remember everything we did to put food on the plate
I forget exactly when we went from ramen noodle to dry-aged steak