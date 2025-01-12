This third series of Mailbox Boy, is a concept project about teenagers in urban communities facing the reality of street life.

The Mailbox Boy series tells the story of an up-and-coming hustler eager to make a name for himself in the region that has birthed the greatest of all times. It details the glitz and glamour he aspires to but the trenches he has to endure to get it.

Chazo is a Harlem native whose journey into the world of rap began after moving to Albany, NY, at the age of seven. The emerging rap star discovered his passion for the artform like most others through the radio and local avenues.

At just 12 years old, Chazo began to find his voice in rap. Inspired by the rhythms and flow of the streets. He started writing his own lyrics, using music as a means to express his experiences and emotions.

Chazo’s talent quickly became evident as he honed his skills in open mic nights throughout Albany. His unique blend of Harlem’s gritty edge and Albany’s diverse sounds set him apart from his peers.

By his late teens, Chazo had released his first Demo “Lucky 7” which showcased his raw talent and potential.

Chazo’s lyrical content often delves into personal struggles, resilience, and the pursuit of dreams. His authenticity and passion for storytelling resonate with listeners, making his music both relatable and inspiring.

With his sights set on broader horizons, Chazo continues to work on new music, aiming to bring his unique perspective and voice to a wider audience. His journey from Harlem to Albany and his growth as an artist serve as a testament to his resilience, talent, and unwavering dedication to his craft.

Mailbox Boy: Elegant Hustle - Chazo

Official Tracklist

Street Tales

Elegant Hustle