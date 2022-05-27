The South won last night. After nearly two years of rumors and speculation, the long-awaited Verzuz between UGK and 8Ball & MJG finally happened. Bun B came through representing himself and the late Pimp C while the Memphis duo made sure to remind viewers of their influence on rap. There were several stand-out moments throughout the evening but it was a message that 8Ball sent to Million Dollaz Worth Of Game co-host Gillie Da Kid that sparked dialogue online.



Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

8Ball refuted previous claims that Gillie made where he suggested that J. Prince chased down the Memphis rapper in Houston. The story surrounded Gillie's encounter with J. Prince, who went by Lil J at the time, and the late DJ Screw. 8Ball took a moment from his set to call out the "fake news," encouraging Gillie to provide an honest account of what went down.

"Gillie Da Kid told a story about us running from Lil J one night out the parking lot. Gillie Da Kid, you remembered that wrong," he said. "You have never been in a car with me. My first gun charge was in Houston, you can look that shit up. And Lil J, we have nothing but respect for that man, and he ain’t got nothing but respect for us. We have never had to run from Lil J. You hear me, man? So get your story right and go back online and say who was really with that night.”

Check out the clip below.