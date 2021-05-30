mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

88GLAM Enjoy The Finer Things In Life On "Wockstar"

Alexander Cole
May 30, 2021 16:43
Image via 88GLAM

88GLAM never disappoints when it comes to making catchy songs.


88GLAM have come a long way since their hit song "Bali" in 2017. Derek Wise and 88 Camino have evolved with every new project and you can tell that they have a lot of chemistry when it comes to their music. They complement each other well, and this chemistry is on full display in their brand new 3-track EP called "Heaven Can Wait." While all three songs are dope in their own right, many have gravitated toward "Wockstar" which proves to be a hedonistic tale of drugs, women, and money.

In typical 88GLAM fashion, this track has a laid-back vibe to it as we get an instrumental with tight drums and some neat little guitar lines in the background. From there, Derek Wise opens up the song with a fair warning about the perils of love. When looking at the lyrics, one could make the argument that this is simply a metaphor for drugs, especially when you consider the title of the track. 88 Camino offers an equally compelling performance, which is to be expected from the duo, at this point.

Let us know what you think of the song, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

One thing about love, might lose your heart, don't hold no grudge
One thing about love, might lose your life tryna chase that drug
Cold-hearted, I'm blood on the block everyday, tryna please my plug

HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
