88GLAM Kick Off The Summer With "Heaven Can Wait" 3-Pack

Toronto hip-hop duo 88GLAM has officially returned with their new three-pack EP, titled Heaven Can Wait. Announcing the new music two weeks ago, the group comprised of 88 Camino and Derek Wise has been pushing forward following their departure from XO Records, which proved to be pretty controversial. Their split from the label remains pretty confusing but the guys are promising to continue with the heat they brought a few years ago, dropping a three-pack in time for the summer.

The three new songs showcase 88GLAM's versatility, starting off with a song that features Astroworld-style production before slowing things down with the mid-tempo "Clockwork." On "Wockstar," Camino and Derek Wise put their own chopped-up take on a guitar trap loop.

Angling to take over the summer, 88GLAM is getting their fans prepared for even more new music later this year.

Check out Heaven Can Wait below.

Tracklist:

1. Five Stars

2. Clockwork

3. Wockstar