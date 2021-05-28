mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

88GLAM Kick Off The Summer With "Heaven Can Wait" 3-Pack

Alex Zidel
May 28, 2021 15:21
138 Views
30
0
CoverCover

Heaven Can Wait
88GLAM

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

88GLAM return with a new three-pack called "Heaven Can Wait."


Toronto hip-hop duo 88GLAM has officially returned with their new three-pack EP, titled Heaven Can Wait. Announcing the new music two weeks ago, the group comprised of 88 Camino and Derek Wise has been pushing forward following their departure from XO Records, which proved to be pretty controversial. Their split from the label remains pretty confusing but the guys are promising to continue with the heat they brought a few years ago, dropping a three-pack in time for the summer.

The three new songs showcase 88GLAM's versatility, starting off with a song that features Astroworld-style production before slowing things down with the mid-tempo "Clockwork." On "Wockstar," Camino and Derek Wise put their own chopped-up take on a guitar trap loop.

Angling to take over the summer, 88GLAM is getting their fans prepared for even more new music later this year.

Check out Heaven Can Wait below.

Tracklist:

1. Five Stars
2. Clockwork
3. Wockstar

88GLAM toronto new music new ep
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES 88GLAM Kick Off The Summer With "Heaven Can Wait" 3-Pack
30
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject