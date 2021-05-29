mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

88GLAM Delivers A Summer Bop With "Five Stars"

Alexander Cole
May 29, 2021 10:43
88GLAM come through with the perfect party track on "Five Stars."


Ever since their breakout hit "Bali," 88GLAM has proven to be extremely consistent over the years. Derek Wise and 88 Camino have incredible chemistry and they both have unique enough voices to differentiate themselves on each track. Recently, the two joined forces for a 3-track EP called "Heaven Can Wait" and as many fans have noted, every single song is a banger. Perhaps the best track here is "Five Stars" which will certainly be heard at a ton of parties this summer.

This new song has a wavy trap beat with some strings sprinkled throughout. This creates a unique atmosphere that allows Wise and Camino to thrive. Both artists offer up some melodic verses all while showcasing their chemistry and riding the beat perfectly. Overall, it's yet another dope 88GLAM song that will certainly get their fanbase excited for a longer project.

Quotable Lyrics:

Baddies in attendance, they ain't showin' up late
After hours in the club, I ain't watchin' my pace
We was vibin', but tomorrow, I'ma give you some space
Which one did you like? Which one did you hate?

