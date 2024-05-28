Dylan Minnette Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actor Worth?

Dylan Minnette, an accomplished actor, singer, and musician, has steadily built a name for himself in the entertainment industry. As of 2024, his net worth is estimated to be $3 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth. Minnette’s career, marked by significant roles in television and film and his work with his band Wallows, highlights his versatility and dedication to his craft.

Born on December 29, 1996, in Evansville, Indiana, Dylan Minnette moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting at a young age. His early start in the industry and his natural talent have led to a successful career spanning over a decade. Minnette's journey from child actor to a prominent figure in Hollywood and the music scene showcases his adaptability and passion for entertainment.

Breakthrough With 13 Reasons Why

CANCUN, MEXICO - JUNE 12: Actors Dylan Minnette (L) and Jack Black attend "Goosebumps" photo call during Summer Of Sony Pictures Entertainment 2015 at The Ritz-Carlton Cancun on June 12, 2015 in Cancun, Mexico. #SummerOfSonyPictures #GoosebumpsMovie (Photo by Andrew Goodman/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Dylan Minnette’s breakout role came with the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, where he played Clay Jensen, a central character whose story unravels the complexities of teenage life and mental health issues. The show, which premiered in 2017, quickly became a cultural phenomenon, drawing both critical acclaim and public attention. Minnette's portrayal of Clay was praised for its depth and sensitivity, earning him recognition and a dedicated fanbase.

The success of 13 Reasons Why significantly contributed to Minnette’s net worth and established him as a prominent young actor in Hollywood. The series ran for four seasons, allowing him to develop and expand his character over time. This role boosted his career and opened doors to further opportunities in television and film.

Acting Career & Musical Pursuits

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 30: (L-R) Actors Dylan Minnette, Selena Gomez and Katherine Langford arrive at the Premiere of Netflix's '13 Reasons. Why' at Paramount Pictures on March 30, 2017, also in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Beyond 13 Reasons Why, Dylan Minnette has appeared in various films and television shows, demonstrating his range as an actor. His film credits include roles in Prisoners (2013), Goosebumps (2015), and Don't Breathe (2016). Each performance showcased his ability to tackle different genres and complex characters, further solidifying his reputation in the industry.

In addition to acting, Minnette is a talented musician. He is a member of the band Wallows, where he serves as a lead vocalist and guitarist. Wallows has gained a significant following with hits like "Are You Bored Yet?" and their debut album Nothing Happens. The band’s success has allowed Minnette to explore his musical talents and diversify his career. This dual focus on acting and music has been instrumental in building his $3 million net worth.

Personal Life & Influence

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - AUGUST 04: Dylan Minnette of Wallows performs at the Osheaga. Music and Arts Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau on August 04, 2023, also in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Mark Horton/Getty Images)

Dylan Minnette’s personal life is characterized by his dedication to his craft and his openness with his fans. He often shares his experiences and creative processes on social media, providing a glimpse into his life as an artist. Minnette’s relationships and personal interests, including his passion for music and film, resonate with his audience, making him a relatable and influential figure.

Minnette is also known for his involvement in various charitable causes. He uses his platform to support mental health awareness, a theme prominently featured in 13 Reasons Why. His commitment to philanthropy and advocacy reflects his desire to make a positive impact both on and off-screen.